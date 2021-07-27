Justice Department Paves Way for Officals to Tattle on Trump About Jan. 6 Insurrection
SPEAK FREELY
The U.S. Department of Justice has made a decision to not extend executive privilege to its employees who will give testimony in hearings into the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, CNN reports. The lack of executive privilege will allow some key witnesses—who include former President Donald Trump’s Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen—to testify about what they saw and heard in regard to Trump’s actions after the loss of the election in November and leading up to Jan. 6., especially with regard to his reported pressure on them to back his bogus theory on voter fraud. At that time, it was reported that Trump toyed with replacing Rosen with someone who might support his baseless fraud claims. The decision does not apply to other potential witnesses in other governmental departments. House hearings begin this morning.