DOJ Is Probing Giuliani’s Efforts to Lobby Trump Admin on Behalf of Yet Another Country
MORE PROBLEMS
The Department of Justice is in the middle of another probe into Rudy Giuliani, this time focusing on his foreign lobbying efforts on behalf of Turkish interests, according to Bloomberg. For nearly a year, Giuliani has been asked questions about whether he was acting for then-President Donald Trump when he pushed the administration in 2017 to drop money laundering charges against Reza Zarrab, who later implicated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a sanctions-evasion plot. Unlike the probe into his lobbying activities in both Ukraine and Romania, the Turkish inquiry is not criminal. However, like the other probes, it centers on whether Giuliani influenced the Trump administration on behalf of foreign interests, which he has denied.
This only adds to the legal troubles of the former mayor of New York. Last week, he had his law license suspended in his home state. He’s also being sued by members of Congress over his alleged incitement of the Jan 6. Capitol riots.