Justice Dept. Probing Links Between Trump and Saudi-Backed LIV Golf: NYT
A LITTLE BIRDIE TOLD ME
The Department of Justice has issued a new round of subpoenas as federal prosecutors probe deeper into Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents at his Florida estate, including one seeking records related to the former president’s ties to LIV Golf, according to The New York Times. Trump has acted as something of a standard-bearer for the fledgling, Saudi-backed breakaway tour, which plans to hold several tournaments at golf clubs owned by his family business this year. What federal prosecutors are seeking to learn about Trump and LIV Golf is unclear, but the subpoena alone suggests they are circling the Trump Organization. The Times also reported that investigators had obtained the confidential cooperation of a former Mar-a-Lago employee, who is said to have provided them with a picture of the storage room where the classified records were held. A Trump spokesperson told the newspaper that the government’s case was “a targeted, politically motivated witch hunt.”