Justice Department Probing Senators’ Stock Sales After Coronavirus Briefings: Report

Read it at CNN
The Justice Department is investigating stock sell-offs by Washington lawmakers who had been privately briefed about the brewing coronavirus crisis, CNN reported Sunday. Citing two people familiar with the matter, the news channel said the FBI has already reached out to Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), who offloaded up to $1.7 million worth of stock but claims the transactions were “appropriate.” As The Daily Beast first reported, Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and her husband sold up to $3 million worth of stock; her spokesperson says she has not been contacted by the FBI and that she did nothing wrong. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) and Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-OK) also reported transactions but have not been contacted by investigators.