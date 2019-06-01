Justice Department Refuses to Release Flynn-Russian Ambassador Transcripts

Federal prosecutors have reportedly declined to release the transcripts of recorded conversations between former national security adviser Michael Flynn and Russia’s former ambassador to the U.S., despite a court order to do so. According to The Washington Post, the Justice Department wrote in a court filing that it did not rely on the recordings of conversations from December 2016 to establish Flynn's guilt or determine a sentencing recommendation. The DOJ also failed to release unredacted portions of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into 2016 Russian election interference relating to Flynn, which were also ordered for release by U.S. District Judge Emmet G. Sullivan. The only item that the government released was a transcript of a voicemail from a Trump attorney, which was already referenced in Mueller’s report. Flynn pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his communications with then-Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, and is now awaiting sentencing after he cooperated with Mueller’s investigation.