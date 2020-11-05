CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    DOJ Says It Can Send Armed Officers Into Vote-Counting Locations: NYT

    BALLOT-BUSTERS

    Blake Montgomery

    Reporter

    Nathan Howard/Getty

    The Justice Department claimed the authority to send armed federal officers to ballot-counting locations in an email sent early Wednesday morning to federal prosecutors around the country, The New York Times reports. The law prohibits the federal government from deploying armed guards to places where votes are cast. However, Richard Donaghue, a principal assistant deputy attorney general at the agency, wrote around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday that the law “does not prevent armed federal law enforcement persons from responding to, investigate, or prevent federal crimes at closed polling places or at other locations where votes are being counted.” President Donald Trump has called for all vote counting to stop in Pennsylvania and other swing states still tabulating votes.

    Read it at The New York Times