Read it at CNN
Federal prosecutors are looking into forged Electoral College certifications that proclaimed Donald Trump the winner of several states he lost in the 2020 election. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Tuesday, “We’ve received those referrals. Our prosecutors are looking at those and I can’t say anything more on ongoing investigations.” Trump cronies, including several among the leadership of state Republican parties, sent the faked certificates from Georgia, Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, and New Mexico to the National Archives a month after the election.