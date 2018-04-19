CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Justice Department Sending Comey Memos to Congress
FEUDING OVER
The Department of Justice is expected to share the so-called “Comey memos” with Congress as early as today or tomorrow, The Daily Beast confirmed Thursday. The memos, which were written by fired FBI chief James Comey to keep records of his conversations with President Trump early last year, has become a source of contention between House Republicans and the Department of Justice. On Wednesday, three GOP House chairmen—Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte, Oversight Chairman Trey Gowdy, and Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes—suggested they would subpoena the Justice Department to obtain the memos as part of their probe of the FBI’s 2016 investigation of Hillary Clinton’s emails. —Betsy Woodruff