Justice Dept. Unleashes Flood of Subpoenas in Jan. 6 Investigation: NYT
MAKIN’ IT RAIN
The Department of Justice has issued a torrent of subpoenas—roughly 40 in total—in the past week alone as it seeks to expand its inquiry into efforts by former President Donald Trump and his team to overturn the 2020 presidential election, The New York Times reported Monday. At least two denizens of Trumpworld, adviser Boris Epshteyn and campaign strategist Mike Roman, also had their phones seized by federal agents as evidence, sources close to the matter told the newspaper. The coterie of those subpoenaed included low-level aides and senior advisers, according to the Times. Among those who received subpoenas were reportedly Dan Scavino, Trump’s former social media czar, whose attorney declined to comment. Bernard Kerik, the former New York police commissioner and vocal Trump supporter, was also given a subpoena. The subpoenas are seeking information on everything from the slates of fake alternate electors created to jam Trump back into office to last year’s riot at the Capitol.