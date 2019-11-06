CHEAT SHEET
Justice Department Wants to Release Report on Russia Probe by Thanksgiving, Says Report
Justice Department officials want to release its inspector general’s report on the FBI’s investigation into President Trump’s 2016 campaign before Thanksgiving, but are reportedly struggling to hit that deadline. One source told The Washington Post that the target date for the potentially explosive report’s release is Nov. 20, but another told the newspaper that it’s more likely to appear after Thanksgiving because of the many legal and political issues involved. The Post reports several key figures have yet to receive draft copies, suggesting the public release is not imminent. The report on the FBI comes ahead of a related investigation led by Attorney General William Barr into how U.S. intelligence agencies pursued allegations that Russian agents might have conspired with Trump associates during the campaign.