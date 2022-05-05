CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Feds Want to Seize $63M L.A. Mega-Mansion Allegedly Paid for With Bribes

    DRAM-ATIC

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    PAN Photo Archive/Wikimedia Commons

    Not even the mega-mansions are safe. In a Thursday press release, the department announced that it was “seeking the forfeiture” of a Los Angeles mega-mansion, alleging the home was purchased with millions of dollars in bribes to the family of a former Armenian official. Once known as the “super minister” for his high rank and wide-ranging responsibilities, 66-year-old Gagik Khachatryan is now in hot water with U.S. federal agents, with a Monday filing in Los Angeles federal court accusing him and his family of receiving more than $20 million in bribes from a prominent Armenian businessman allegedly looking for a tax break. Federal agents believe the bribes were then funneled into the purchase of the Holmby Hills mansion, which the Justice Department noted was recently listed for sale with a price tag of $63.5 million. Back in Armenia, Khachatryan, who was the country’s finance minister from 2014 to 2016, and his sons face separate corruption charges. (All this casts doubt on the ex-official’s rather suspiciously worded Wikipedia page, which on Thursday stated that his “two sons have never had any involvement in politics or state work, and have strictly engaged in business only.”)

    Read it at Department of Justice