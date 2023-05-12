Justice Department Wants to Stop Trump’s Deposition in FBI Retaliation Cases
PUMP THE BREAKS
The Justice Department plans on asking a U.S. Court of Appeals to shut down the planned deposition of Donald Trump in the case of two former FBI employees who allege they were retaliated against for their political beliefs. The Justice Department contends that attorneys for Peter Strzok and Lisa Page need to depose FBI Director Christopher Wray before they do the same to Trump, The Washington Post reported. Strzok, a former FBI senior agent, and Page, a former lawyer for the agency, both claim the former president unfairly targeted them after texts emerged in which they criticized him. At the time, Strzok was involved in the investigation into the Trump campaign’s ties with Russia. He was fired after the messages came to light. The request could represent a rare legal break for Trump, who is currently facing several criminal investigations and just lost a civil suit in which a jury found he defamed and sexually abused the writer E. Jean Carroll.