Justice Department’s Inspector General Opens Up Investigation Into Its Handling of Capitol Siege
WHO KNEW WHAT, WHEN?
The Justice Department’s inspector general has opened up an investigation into “the role and activity of DOJ and its components in preparing for and responding to” last week’s pro-Trump siege of the Capitol. In a statement, Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz wrote that the scope of his investigation will include finding out what information the DOJ had before the Jan. 6 riot, whether that information was shared with police and intelligence agencies, and how effective the DOJ’s response to the insurrection was. The statement said the investigation will identify any “weaknesses” in DOJ procedures that hampered its ability to “prepare effectively for and respond to the events.” Similar investigations will be carried out by the Offices of Inspector General at the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of the Interior, according to Horowitz’s statement.