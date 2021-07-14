CHEAT SHEET
DOJ Request for WaPo Reporters’ Email Logs Came a Day Before Barr Quit: Report
The Justice Department petitioned a court for an order to seize the email logs of three Washington Post reporters the day before former Attorney General William Barr resigned, The New York Times reports. Barr’s DOJ requested the email logs of Adam Entous, Greg Miller, and Ellen Nakashima on Dec. 22, 2020, in its unprecedented efforts to crack down on leaks of classified information to reporters. The three journalists had worked together on a story in May 2017 about members of the Trump administration communicating with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. The DOJ did seize phone records from the three reporters as well as from several New York Times reporters, an action that did not require a court order.