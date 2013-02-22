Justice Dept. Joins Armstrong Suit

CHEAT SHEET
Bad news Lance, the big dogs have arrived. The United States Justice Department announced Friday the decision to join the civil law suit against former cyclist Lance Armstrong. U.S. officials insist that he “defrauded” the government by using performance-enhancing drugs while riding for the U.S. Postal Service—who gave him upward of $30 million in sponsorship money. The feds will join Armstrong’s former teammate Floyd Landis, who is suing him on background of eyewitness accounts of his doping. According to sources close to the government, the question of whether or not to get involved in the case has been up for debate since 2010.