Justice Flames SCOTUS Giving Trump a ‘Blank Check’ on Green Cards

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson flamed her conservative colleagues’ “misguided” decision to make it easier for border agents to detain green card holders returning to the country.

Justice Jackson wrote a scathing dissent after the court ruled 6-3 in favor of permitting agents to treat returning permanent residents as “applicants for admission,” making them susceptible to detainment based on unproven criminal allegations.

“I worry that the Court has now handed the Government a massive blank check,” she wrote.

A view of inside U.S. Customs and Border Protection detention facility. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson warns that green card holders returning from trips abroad are more likely to face detainment in similar facilities after Tuesday’s ruling. Courtesy CBP/Handout via Reuters

Fellow liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan joined Brown Jackson in dissent.

Brown Jackson, an appointee of former President Joe Biden, wrote that the high court “cavalierly swept aside” the rights of green card holders and may have even undermined Congress.

She writes that Tuesday’s ruling allows the Trump administration—and future administrations—to rip away one’s status as a green card holder “so long as the government is able to show later that he was eventually convicted.”

“That sequencing undermines the plain terms and basic operation of the relevant statutory scheme, which guarantees that [lawful permanent residents] will not be ‘regarded as seeking an admission’ at the border unless certain exceptions apply,” she added.

The Supreme Court is a 6-3 conservative majority, with three of the justices having been appointed by President Donald Trump. OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

Brown Jackson wrote that lawful permanent residents, or LPRs, should not have to juggle such uncertainty as they return to the country they have chosen to call home.

“Having enshrined a returning LPR’s already-admitted status, Congress could not have meant for the guarantees it was affording to be so cavalierly swept aside,” she wrote. “By law, LPRs are as close to citizenship as one can get absent naturalization.”

She added, “Today, the majority ignores that crucial fact and empowers Government officials to act accordingly.”