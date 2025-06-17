Cheat Sheet
Air India Survivor Spotted Walking Back Towards Flaming Wreckage to Save His Brother
AGAINST ALL ODDS
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.17.25 1:06PM EDT 
AHMEDABAD, INDIA - JUNE 14: The wreckage of the crashed Air India plane is being lifted by a crane
Raju Shinde/Getty Images

Astonishing footage has emerged of the sole survivor of the Air India disaster in Ahmenebad returning to the aircraft’s flaming wreckage after escaping in an attempt to save his brother. Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, 40, was caught on camera by emergency worker Satinder Singh Sandhu staggering back towards the billowing wreck of Flight 171 while bystanders tried in vain to get him to walk away from the devastation. “I saw a man in a white t-shirt walking back towards the fire,” Sandhu told the MailOnline. “He appeared quite dazed and confused and I shouted: ‘Stop. What are you doing? Don’t go back in there. You’ll die.’ I was shouting as loud as I could and waving my arms pointing to the flames. There was a lot of panic and confusion but luckily for him, he heard me.” He added: “The man had initially walked away from the crash but how he did that I don’t know. Fortunately, I saw him walking back towards it and couldn’t believe that anybody would do such a thing. I was screaming at the top of my voice and begging him not to go back in there, telling him to get away and walk to me.” Following his pleas, Ramesh told Sandu “My family member is in there, my brother and he’s burning to death. I have to save him,” but was eventually taken to hospital by emergency workers where he is still recovering. Over 270 people died in the Air India crash; the deadliest aviation disaster in decades.

Read it at MailOnline

2

Supreme Court Justice Made Eye-Watering Amount for Memoir

ROLLING IN THE GREEN
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.25 2:59PM EDT 
Ketanji Brown Jackson
Paul Morigi

Ketanji Brown Jackson, the most recent justice and the first Black woman to join the Supreme Court, reported $2 million in revenue from her best-selling memoir, Lovely One, which was published last year. After announcing the book deal just three months into her first term, the justice also embarked on a wide-ranging promotional tour, including 15 paid speaking engagements. Jackson’s judicial writing has been praised as “uniquely powerful” by the Washington Post (though the outlet also critiqued her memoir for lacking her usual wry wit). Of the handful of public records of the justices’ finances, the annual report is among the most illuminating. Jackson’s financial report far exceeds the values reported by her peers on the Court, including the other justices with book deals. Justice Neil Gorsuch reported $250,000 in royalties from his book, published last year, and Justice Sonia Sotomayor reported $134,000 in royalties, with an advance, for her upcoming book. Other justices reported additional sources of revenue from teaching. Jackson’s reported income from outside her Court duties is more than the sum of all other justices’ outside incomes combined.

3
‘Modern Family’ Star Comes Out as Bisexual for Pride
MODERN LOVE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.25 11:52AM EDT 
The cast for Modern Family poses for an awards show.
Jeff Neira

Actress Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, who played Lily Tucker-Pritchett on ABC’s uber-popular sitcom Modern Family, has come out as bisexual. Anderson-Emmons played the adopted Vietnamese daughter of gay couple, Mitchell Pritchett (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and Cameron Tucker (Eric Stonestreet, who is notably not gay). In the TikTok video, Anderson-Emmons, now 18, lip syncs dialogue from the fourth season of the show, when she was five. “You are Vietnamese,” Gloria Delgado-Pritchett (Sofía Vergara) explains. “No I’m not, I’m gay! I’m gay!” (Later in the episode, Lily justifies this to her father with “You and daddy are gay, so I’m gay.”) The caption on the TikTok reads “people keep joking so much abt [sic] me being gay when I literally am (I’m bi),” she wrote. Fans flooded her comments section with supportive messages. The actress, who is now embarking on a career as a singer-songwriter, also posted a teaser of her upcoming music video, “Don’t Forget Me,” which featured her slow dancing with a blonde woman.

@aubreyandersonemmons hehe happy pride month and to all a good night🤭 #modernfamily #lily #pridemonth #pride #fyp #bi ♬ original sound - clips___r___us

4
Pope Leo’s Lineage Traced to These Huge Pop Stars
LIKE A PRAYER
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.25 3:07PM EDT 
Robert Prevost
Robert Prevost ALBERTO PIZZOLI/Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty Images

Pope Leo XIV, who was chosen as pontiff in early May, is actually related to Madonna and Justin Bieber, TMZ reports. But he doesn’t just share a bloodline with the “Like a Prayer” singer and the Biebs. The first American Pope is also related to actress Angelina Jolie and former first lady Hillary Clinton, along with former Canadian prime ministers Justin and Pierre Trudeau. Born Robert Francis Prevost in Chicago, Leo was elected sovereign of the Vatican on May 8, 2025. The election took place during the papal conclave on the second day, when white smoke from the Sistine Chapel emerged to inform the public of the next religious ruler. Leo has two older brothers: John Joseph and Louis Martín. While they remain in God’s good graces, his distant cousin Madonna might need to start buttering up. The pop-star has staged some controversial performances, like a mock crucifixion, and drawn backlash from the world’s most devout. Madonna claimed that she was “excommunicated” from the Church three times, although the Church has never formally confirmed this. If it’s true, maybe Leo will give her a helping hand.

Read it at TMZ

5
Elderly Man Gets Stuck While Trying to Drive Down Rome’s Spanish Steps
BETWEEN A ROCK AND A HARD PLACE
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.25 2:04PM EDT 
Vehicle being removed from the Spanish Steps in Rome.
Vigili del Fuoco

An senior citizen in Rome found himself in a sticky situation on Tuesday morning while attempting to drive over an iconic landmark. The man, 80, was driving his Mercedes sedan down Rome’s iconic Spanish Steps, a steep, 95-foot slope across from the Spanish Embassy to the Holy See, when his car got stuck part way down. Police at the 300-year-old tourist attraction did not identify the man, but later said in a statement that he had been issued a citation at the scene after testing negative for alcohol. His car didn’t get off quite so easily: firefighters had to lift the vehicle off the steps using a crane. This is not the first time a rule-defying motorist has attempted to navigate the historic steps. In 2022, a 37-year-old man from Saudi Arabia was arrested and charged with aggravated damage to cultural heritage when he drove over the steps in a rented Maserati on his way home from a night of clubbing. The man later told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that he simply “took a wrong turn.” Police have not yet revealed whether the Mercedes lifted from the steps Tuesday morning belonged to its elderly driver.

Read it at The Guardian

6
R. Kelly Rushed to Hospital After Overdosing in Prison
KILL PLOT CLAIM
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 06.17.25 11:01AM EDT 
Published 06.17.25 10:45AM EDT 
R. Kelly.
R. Kelly. Gregory Bojorquez/Getty Images

Disgraced rapper R. Kelly claims he overdosed in his jail cell before being rushed to hospital, where he blamed prison guards on purposely giving him too many meds, according to TMZ. The 58-year-old, who was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in 2022 for a litany of crimes, claims in a court filing that he was rushed to Duke University Hospital in North Carolina on June 13 after being found on his cell floor, where he had collapsed after taking medication given to him by a warden. The rapper, real name Robert Sylvester Kelly, said he “crawled to the door of the cell and lost consciousness.” He said that he learned in hospital that the amount of drugs he was given was potentially lethal, part of a plot to have him killed. In the Monday filing, he also claims that he is being denied access to blood-thinning meds and surgery for clots in his legs. Kelly’s goal is to get released from prison and serve his term under home arrest, but an Assistant United States Attorney has already dismissed his case, stating that Kelly is painting himself as a victim. “This is the behavior of an abuser and a master manipulator on display,” they said.

Read it at TMZ

7
Streaming Dethrones Broadcast and Cable TV in Ratings First
NEW ERA
Paulina Rodriguez 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.25 12:05PM EDT 
Streaming platform
Pavel Muravev/Getty Images

The season of streaming is upon us. For the first time in television history, streaming platforms now make up the largest portion of viewership, greater than broadcast and cable television combined. According to Nielsen’s The Gauge poll, which tracks how audiences distribute their viewing time across platforms, streamers made up 44.8 percent of TV use in May 2025, while broadcast and cable made up a combined 44.2 percent. Not only are streaming platforms assuming dominance in our viewing habits, but they’re also growing. Since Nielsen launched The Gauge in 2021, streamers’ proportion of total TV consumption has grown 71 percent. Broadcast and cable, meanwhile, have shrunk a respective 21 and 39 percent. It helps that the number of popular streaming platforms is also expanding. On top of subscription-based streaming giants like Netflix, Max, Hulu, and Prime Video, the rise of free platforms like Pluto, Tubi, and Roku has boosted the medium’s numbers. Still, the analysts at Nielsen say the streamers’ newfound dominance is a summer phenomenon: Expect a major pilgrimage back to broadcast and cable networks when the NFL season starts up again this fall.

Read it at Nielsen

8
42-Year-Old Message in a Bottle Washes Up on Remote Island
LOST AT SEA
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.17.25 1:24PM EDT 
Message in a bottle
Message in a bottle Sable Island National Park Reserve via Facebook

A beachgoer got a peculiar surprise when he discovered a message in a bottle washed up on the shores of a remote Canadian island. Mark Doucette, an archaeology technician from Potlotek First Nation, stumbled upon the oddity while strolling Sable Island National Park Reserve, a crescent-shaped strip of sand off Nova Scotia. The four-decade-old letter was dated Jan. 14, 1983, and came from a resupply ship operating near the island. In faded wording, the letter vaguely noted that it was from the crew of a boat called the Wimpey Sea Hunter. There were also a few crew names on the back of the paper, but park representatives have not yet been able to track any of them down. The paper was still damp from its long journey inside a bottle, and it accompanied a Canadian $2 bill from 1974. The bill, which featured a portrait of young Queen Elizabeth, was replaced with the $2 coin, dubbed the Toonie, in 1996. “Some of our Sable team had never seen a two-dollar bill before,” said Jennifer Nicholson, a representative from Parks Canada. She added that one message in a bottle is usually found in Nova Scotia every year. Most are from the 1980s, but some date back to as early as a century ago. The May 23 find also came with another shock: “You could still smell the gin!” Nicholson said. ”Even 40 years later, that hadn’t faded.”

Read it at Fox News

9
AI Weather Balloons Could Speed Up Insurance Claims This Hurricane Season
SWIFT RESPONSE
Janna Brancolini
Published 06.17.25 10:49AM EDT 
Members of Near Space Labs launch a stratospheric balloon with a Swift robot.
Near Space Labs

Efforts to speed up insurance claims during this year’s hurricane season could get a boost from some flying robots attached to stratospheric balloons. A company called Near Space Labs builds and deploys autonomous devices with ultra-precise cameras and sensors that collect data from disaster areas. Called “Swift” robots, the devices fly even higher than airplanes and drones, allowing them to launch from afar and map large areas cheaper and faster. One Swift robot can capture as much information as 800,000 drones. Insurers can then use the data to price risk accurately, creating more competitive insurance plans and paying out claims faster. The company is also working on generative AI agents that will allow insurers to query the imagery generated by the Swift robots. For example, an agent could be asked to detect all of the tarps put up on roofs after a hurricane, providing a snapshot that helps large insurers understand exposure to a natural disaster. The goal is for homeowners in high-risk areas to keep their coverage and ensure their claims are paid, even as the insurance industry faces a crisis brought on by climate change.

Read it at Axios

10
Kraft Heinz Is Removing All Artificial Food Dyes After RFK Jr.’s MAHA Demand
DYE JOB
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.17.25 10:53AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. testifies before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions on Capitol Hill on May 14, 2025 in Washington, DC. Kennedy testified before the Senate Committee on the Department of Health and Human Services' proposed 2026 fiscal year budget. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Kraft Heinz announced on Tuesday it will stop using artificial colors and dyes from products sold in the U.S. following sustained pressure from Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. The food giant, which produces Kraft Mac & Cheese, Heinz Ketchup, Capri-Sun and many more products, said it will remove all artificial coloring from its products by 2027 and will not release any additional foods containing synthetic dyes in the interim. “The vast majority of our products use natural or no colors, and we’ve been on a journey to reduce our use of (artificial) colors across the remainder of our portfolio,” said CEO Pedro Navio in a statement. The company previously removed artificial colors from its Mac & Cheese back in 2016. It comes following a previous FDA ban on red dye no.3 in January which banned its usage in food and beverages across America. It comes following direct pressure from Kennedy, who met with executives from a number of top food companies to pressure them into removing artificial dyes before the end of his term. The health secretary “made clear his intention to take action unless the industry is willing to be proactive with solutions,” Bloomberg reported at the time.

Read it at CNN

