‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut Is Coming to HBO Max in 2021
At long last, Warner Bros. has decided enough is enough. After years of rallying from a vocal contingent of fans, who have gone so far as to buy out a billboard in Times Square, the studio has decided to release the Snyder Cut. A quick primer on the superhero saga: In 2017, Zack Snyder, the original director of Justice League, was forced to exit the film due to a family emergency. Joss Whedon took over and, although filming had finished, he significantly retooled the production. For years, fans have cried out to see the film as Snyder originally intended. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, they’ve gotten their wish.
The Snyder Cut will hit HBO Max in 2021, per THR. A source places the price of this endeavor around $20 million; another suggested it would cost $30 million. Snyder, for his part, seems confident it’ll be worth it. Although he has not seen the version of the film released in theaters, the director said that based on what he’s heard, “You probably saw one-fourth of what I did.” The 2021 release, he said, “will be an entirely new thing, and, especially talking to those who have seen the released movie, a new experience apart from that movie.”