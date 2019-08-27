CHEAT SHEET
SHE’S BACK
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes First Public Appearance Since Radiation Treatment
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg made her first public appearance Monday since revealing her three-week radiation treatment to treat a tumor on her pancreas, The Washington Post reports. The 86-yeah-old Supreme Court justice appeared at the University at Buffalo to receive an honorary law school degree and speak to an audience in the school’s performing arts hall. She was invited to the event in 2018 by Wayne D. Wisbaum, a friend of hers during her college days. Wisbaum died late last year, and she said it was “both a joy and a sorrow” to appear at the event organized by her friend. “When I promised I would come, I did not know that this day would be preceded by three weeks of radiation,” she said. She is slated to appear at the National Book Festival later this week, and give a lecture in Arkansas next week.
Late last week, the Supreme Court disclosed that Ginsburg underwent three weeks of radiation treatment for a malignant tumor on her pancreas. In a statement, the court said the tumor was “treated definitively” and“no further treatment is needed at this time.”