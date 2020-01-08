Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She's Starting Off 2020 ‘Cancer Free’

CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOWSHOP WITH SCOUTEDJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Says She's Starting Off 2020 ‘Cancer Free’GOING STRONGJulia ArcigaReporterPublished Jan. 08, 2020 5:59PM ET Eugene Gologursky/GettyJustice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court's longest-serving liberal, told CNN in an interview that she's starting off the new year free of cancer after suffering from health complications in 2019. “I'm cancer free. That's good,” she told the network. Ginsburg had to sit out of several weeks of court proceedings last year after undergoing lung cancer surgery, but came back to finish the term in June. She was then found to have a tumor on her pancreas, which was treated via radiation in August. The 86-year-old judge has kept an active schedule since then.Read it at CNN