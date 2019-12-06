CHEAT SHEET
    Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Temporarily Halts House Subpoenas for Trump’s Financial Records

    Julia Arciga

    Brendan Smialowski/Getty

    The Supreme Court temporarily halted congressional subpoenas for President Trump's records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One. In a Friday ruling, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg stayed the decision of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold the subpoenas until Dec. 13. The decision came after Trump's legal team filed an emergency action on Friday to block the Second Circuit's decision, which said the banks should comply with the subpoenas. According to USA Today, Trump's attorneys will now have time to argue for the Supreme Court to conduct a full review of the case.