The Supreme Court temporarily halted congressional subpoenas for President Trump's records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One. In a Friday ruling, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg stayed the decision of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to uphold the subpoenas until Dec. 13. The decision came after Trump's legal team filed an emergency action on Friday to block the Second Circuit's decision, which said the banks should comply with the subpoenas. According to USA Today, Trump's attorneys will now have time to argue for the Supreme Court to conduct a full review of the case.