Justice Alito Cancels Appearance After Supreme Court Leak of Roe Opinion
‘GATHERING OF JUDGES’
After Politico published a leaked draft opinion from the desk of the Supreme Court stating they had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade, justices were placed on the public hot seat, none more so than the author of the draft, Justice Samuel Alito. And so by Wednesday night, Alito had canceled a scheduled appearance he was slated to make at a legal conference set to begin on Thursday, Reuters reports. “Alito had been set to appear at the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals’ judicial conference, a gathering of judges from the New Orleans-based federal appeals court and the district courts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas,” the publication reported, citing a source familiar with the matter. But Alito pulled out of the speaking arrangement, with a spokesperson for the Supreme Court giving no reason for the cancellation.