Justice Alito Uses WSJ to Preempt Unpublished Report on Billionaire Ties
NOT OFF THE HOOK
In an op-ed titled “ProPublica Misleads Its Readers” published on Tuesday evening, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito took to the opinion page of The Wall Street Journal in an apparent attempt to get ahead of an unflattering story the nonprofit outlet is planning to publish. Though it remains unclear what, exactly, ProPublica plans to report, Alito seemed to imply its investigation centers around his failure to report a 2003 fishing trip with hedge fund manager Paul Singer, who was connected to certain Supreme Court cases from which Alito then failed to recuse himself. Alito insisted he had spoken to Singer “on no more than a handful of occasions,” other than some “small talk” on that fateful fishing trip. A spokesperson for ProPublica told The Daily Beast, “We don’t comment on unpublished stories.”