Justice Sotomayor’s Bodyguard Shoots Suspected Carjacker Outside Her Home

Two deputy U.S. Marshals thought to be guarding Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor’s home in Washington, D.C. shot a suspected carjacker who pulled out a gun last week, officials said.

The U.S. Marshals office said that suspect Kentrell Flowers, 18, allegedly walked up to one of the deputies’ cars at around 1:15 a.m. on July 5 and pointed a gun at the bodyguard.

The Marshal fired four shots, hitting Flowers in the mouth. Flowers was taken to hospital for treatment and arrested.

“The Deputy U.S. Marshals involved in the shooting incident were part of the unit protecting the residences of U.S. Supreme Court justices. As a general practice, the U.S. Marshals don’t discuss specifics of protective details,” Abigail Meyer, a spokesperson for the U.S. Marshals Service, said in a statement to The Hill.

Authorities have not suggested Flowers was intentionally targeting Sotomayor or the security detail.

In June 2023, 26-year-old California resident Nicholas John Roske was arrested near Brett Kavanaugh’s home and charged with attempted murder after he told officials he wanted to kill the conservative Supreme Court justice following the leaked draft majority opinion on Roe v. Wade.