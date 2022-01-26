Stephen Breyer to Retire From Supreme Court After 27 Years

President Joe Biden just received an opportunity to nominate his first justice to the Supreme Court, and a major test of his ability to navigate the U.S. Senate: Justice Stephen Breyer, 82, is set to retire at the end of this term.

NBC News first reported Breyer’s impending retirement on Wednesday. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the news, which set off a flurry of activity in the West Wing, but White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted shortly after that “it has always been the decision of any Supreme Court Justice if and when they decide to retire, and how they want to announce it, and that remains the case today.”

It is unclear whether Biden was aware of Breyer’s intentions before they became public. The White House, Psaki added in her statement, had “no additional details or information to share.”

While a Biden-nominated justice would not shift the Supreme Court’s current ideological tilt—conservative-leaning justices outnumber liberal-leaning ones six to three—it would prevent the risk of Breyer being replaced under a potential Republican successor, which liberal legal scholars have warned of since Biden’s inauguration.

Breyer has served on the Court for 27 years. He was appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1994 in a nomination process overseen by Biden, then the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He’s considered the oldest of the Court’s liberal wing, which also includes Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

Some of his most prominent decisions included his majority opinion last month defending the Affordable Care Act, writing in California v. Texas that the defendants lacked standing. He also wrote in favor of abolishing the death penalty, questioning its constitutionality in the dissenting opinion in 2015’s Glossip v. Gross.

Breyer often spoke out on other liberal standpoints through his opinions. In the 2004 Vieth v. Jubelirer dissent, he condemned political gerrymandering, writing, “Sometimes purely political ‘gerrymandering’ will fail to advance any plausible democratic objective while simultaneously threatening serious democratic harm.”

Breyer’s pending retirement comes after the court was crafted into an ultra-conservative majority during Donald Trump’s administration. Some Democrats had been urging Breyer to resign so Biden could appoint a younger, more liberal judge in his place—and avoid a repeat of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s refusal to retire, ultimately leading to the appointment of conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

“If Breyer is followed by a justice in Barrett’s mold, the Supreme Court’s ideological balance would be further skewed,” Erwin Chemerinsky, the dean of the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, wrote in a Washington Post opinion piece last year as retirement speculation intensified.

His retirement also puts Biden on the opposite end of the role he once held. As chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Biden presided over Supreme Court nominations, leading the hearings for Justice Clarence Thomas and Ginsburg. But the Senate’s composition has changed drastically since then.

During the Thomas hearings, it consisted of 55 Democrats and 45 Republicans, while the Breyer and Ginsburg nominations faced an even wider gap: 58 Democrats and 42 Republicans. In the current evenly split Senate, one Democratic defection could topple a nomination.

Liberal judicial groups were quick to applaud Breyer’s retirement, seeing it as an important first step to staunching the bleeding on a host of cases they see as critical.

“It is a relief that President Biden will get the opportunity to choose the next justice on the Supreme Court while the Senate is in Democratic hands,” said Demand Justice executive director Brian Fallon in a statement. “Justice Breyer’s retirement is coming not a moment too soon, but now we must make sure our party remains united in support of confirming his successor.”