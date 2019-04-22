JusticeForLucca: Florida Prosecutors Investigating Violent Arrest of Black Teen

Prosecutors in Broward County, Florida, said they have started to investigate an incident caught on video in which a police officer is seen bashing a teen’s head into the pavement, the Sun-Sentinel reports. “This incident is under investigation by my office,” Broward State Attorney Mike Satz said in a statement Monday. “Our prosecutors and investigators had already scheduled a meeting for Tuesday with the attorney for the 15-year-old student... The student’s family has hired a new attorney, and we are arranging a meeting with the new lawyer as soon as they are available.” Video posted on social media shows two deputies—identified as Christopher Krickovich and Sgt. Greg LaCerra—taking down a 15-year-old black boy, slamming his forehead into the ground, and punching him repeatedly. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said last week that Krickovich had been placed on “restricted assignment pending an investigation,” while LaCerra’s position has remained unchanged. Video of the incident went viral over the weekend, along with the hashtag #JusticeForLucca.