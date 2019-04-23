Florida Prosecutors Won’t File Charges Against Black Teen After Video Showed Police Slamming His Head Into the Ground

The Broward State Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday it would not be filing charges against the 15-year-old boy shown in a video having his head repeatedly slammed into the ground by police during an arrest last week, local news station WPLG reports. Delucca Rolle was reportedly charged with “assaulting a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and trespassing” late last week after police officers responded to a crowd of teenagers watching a fight between students in a parking lot. The arrest made headlines when viral video showed officers slamming Rolle's head against the ground and repeatedly punching him. He was released from police custody on Friday, and met with prosecutors on Tuesday. “He is a victim. He was abused. That is how he feels,” Rolle's attorney, Sue Ann Robinson, said. “He is a kid, and he was obviously unarmed and not involved in anything.”

The State Attorney's Office also said the investigations into the two officers involved in the incident—Deputy Christopher Krickovich and Sgt. Gregory LaCerra—were “ongoing.” Both Krickovich and LaCerra were reportedly reassigned to administrative duties pending the outcome of the probe.