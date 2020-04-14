Justin Amash Says He’s Looking ‘Closely’ at a White House Run Against Trump
Michigan Rep. and former Republican Justin Amash has suggested he might make a third-party presidential bid. His hint came Monday after he blasted President Trump’s comments at a coronavirus press briefing that he has “total authority” over when states can ease restrictions implemented because of the deadly pandemic. Amash, a libertarian who left the Republican Party last July after clashing with Trump and his defenders, said on Twitter that the remarks were “flat-out wrong,” adding: “Americans who believe in limited government deserve another option.” After receiving encouragement to run from one Twitter user, he responded: “Thanks. I’m looking at it closely this week.” He later tweeted: “State governments are not local branches of the federal government; they have different powers and functions. Putting one government in charge of everything does not strengthen our system; it weakens our system and makes everyone more vulnerable to serious errors.”