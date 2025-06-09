Justin Baldoni Loses $400 Million Countersuit Against Blake Lively

Michelle Williams had an extra special supporter while promoting Hulu’s Dying for Sex over the weekend: her Dawson’s Creek co-star Mary-Margaret Humes. “Our first hug in over 22 years. Embracing the joy of life with Michelle Williams,” Humes, 71, wrote on Instagram alongside photos of the pair embracing and posing together. Dawson’s Creek was a star-making role for Williams, 44, who appeared as rebellious New Yorker Jen Lindley from 1998 to 2003. She pivoted to prestige film roles soon after the series wrapped, and has since been nominated for six Oscars and won one Emmy. Humes co-starred in the beloved teen series as Gail Leery, the mother of James Van Der Beek’s titular character. While this appears to be her first reunion with Humes in two decades, Williams said last month that she was grateful Dawson’s Creek introduced her to “a few people... that are still in my life, that I love very much, that are so much a part of me.” Humes also remains close with several of her former castmates, including Van Der Beek, who shared in 2023 that his “TV momma” bakes him cookies for his birthday every year.
Netflix star Jonathan Daviss will take on the role of Snoop Dogg in the iconic rapper’s upcoming biopic. Universal Pictures will be tackling the story of the hip-hop legend with the help of director Craig Brewer and producers Brian Grazer, Death Row Pictures President Sara Ramaker, and “the one and only D-O double G” himself. Daviss, 25, is most known for starring in the hit young adult Netflix series Outer Banks, where he played the teenage character, Pope. He was also in the Netflix film, Do Revenge, with Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke. This biopic will examine the life of the renowned rapper Snoop Dogg, also known as Calvin Broadus Jr., back when he started exploring the world of West Coast hip hop. In the early 1990s, he joined Death Row Records, which had signed the likes of Dr. Dre and Tupac Shakur, and would rise to fame by collaborating with Dr. Dre on songs like “Who Am I? (What’s My Name?).” His first album, Doggy Style, was certified as four times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America, meaning he sold over 4 million albums within the U.S. Brewer previously directed the 2011 Footloose remake, Hustle & Flow, and Dolemite Is My Name, which included Snoop in a supporting role.
Justin Baldoni Loses $400 Million Countersuit Against Blake Lively
A judge dismissed Justin Baldoni’s $400 million countersuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and their publicist Leslie Sloane, as well as his $250 million defamation suit against The New York Times. Judge Lewis Liman ruled Monday that the suit filed by Baldoni and his company, Wayfarer, accusing Lively of defamation was not valid due to his co-star making these alleged defamatory statements in formal court complaints, which are “privileged.” Liman also dropped the defamation allegations against Reynolds, Sloane, and the Times, saying that Wayfarer failed to allege that the three parties “would have seriously doubted these statements were true based on the information available to them, as is required for them to be liable for defamation under applicable law,” according to the court filing obtained by People. This comes off the heels of Lively dropping two claims of emotional distress against Baldoni after his team requested she provide her medical records to back-up her accusations. Her legal team described this move as merely “routine” to help “streamline and focus” on her case. But Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, called out Lively in March, saying that her attempt to try and “dismiss herself from the self-concocted disaster she initiated is one of the most abhorrent examples of abusing our legal system.”
Misty Copeland is ready for her next chapter. The dancer, who made history in 2015 as the first Black woman to achieve principal ballerina status at the American Ballet Theatre, will retire from her long-held role this fall. A ballet prodigy who grew up in poverty and joined ABT just four years after taking her first ballet lesson at age 13, Copeland’s unlikely backstory captivated audiences when she made her professional debut in 2000. Her meteoric rise in the dance world translated into mainstream celebrity status in the 2010s, with Copeland appearing on Broadway and in film, publishing seven books, and performing with both Prince and Taylor Swift. Now 42, Copeland has been gradually stepping back from her role at ABT since 2019, instead focusing on philanthropic endeavors like the Misty Copeland Foundation, which provides affordable ballet lessons to children from underserved communities. She also welcomed a son, Jackson, in 2022. The American Ballet Theatre will celebrate her official retirement with a farewell event on October 22, where Copeland will perform for the first time in five years. While she hasn’t shared many details about what’s next, Copeland told the Associated Press that this won’t be the last time she dances. “Never say never,” added the dancer.
Self-driving taxi firm Waymo has temporarily blocked its cars from traveling to downtown Los Angeles after several of the robotaxis were vandalized and set on fire over the weekend. Anti-ICE protesters battling both the LAPD and National Guard on Sunday summoned the self-driving cars to their location, which were then torched and used to bypass roadblocks and shut down traffic after having their windows smashed and spray-painted with anti-ICE messages. Some protesters also threw electric Lime scooters into the blaze, the LA Times reports.“Burning lithium-ion batteries release toxic gases, including hydrogen fluoride, posing risks to responders and those nearby,” the LAPD said in a statement following the attacks. Waymo, which is owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, announced it was working with law enforcement to identify the vandals and had removed the burning vehicles from the streets. It is not known when normal services will resume. A company spokesperson told Business Insider that they don’t believe the vehicles were intentionally targeted.
A British photojournalist covering the demonstrations against federal immigration raids in Los Angeles was rushed into emergency surgery after police shot him with a three-inch plastic bullet. Nick Stern was wearing a press card around his neck and carrying a large camera when he was hit with the non-lethal bullet, also known as a sponge bullet, which tore into his thigh. The veteran photojournalist felt a “terrific pain” in his leg and tried to hobble away, but he couldn’t put any weight on his leg, which was getting wet from blood. He suddenly felt faint, and eight protesters ran over to carry him away from the “danger area.” Medics then cut off his pants, put pressure on the wound and tied a tourniquet before rushing him into surgery to remove the bullet. He is now recovering at Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and said he wants to return to the field as quickly as he can. Police also shot an Australian journalist in the leg with a rubber bullet during a live TV stand-up on Sunday. In the footage, the Australian national news service’s U.S. correspondent, Lauren Tomasi, can be seen jumping and crying out in pain after an officer appears to point directly at her and shoot.
Alex Cooper, host of the wildly popular podcast Call Her Daddy, shares a shocking revelation in her new Hulu docuseries. In the first episode of Call Her Alex, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on Sunday, Cooper, 30, alleges she endured three years of sexual harassment from her college soccer coach, Nancy Feldman. The podcaster, who attended Boston University on a full scholarship to play Division I soccer, claims Feldman, who coached 27 seasons at BU, became “fixated” on her during her sophomore year. “It was confusing because the focus wasn’t like, ‘You’re doing so well,’” alleges Cooper. “It was all based on her wanting to know who I was dating, her making comments about my body, and her always wanting to be alone with me.” When she tried to avoid being alone with Feldman, Cooper says the coach retaliated by reducing her playing time, eventually kicking her off the team. Though she went to university officials at the time, Cooper claims they “dismissed” her allegations without an investigation. “The story is frustrating, because I want to tell women, ‘Come forward,’” Cooper told audience members during a post-screening Q&A. “But I did, and I wasn’t believed.” Neither Feldman, who retired in 2022, nor Boston University has responded to the allegations.
Four people have been left seriously injured after a plane carrying a group of 20 skydivers crashed in a field in Coffee County, around 60 miles south of Nashville, Tennessee, on Sunday afternoon. Three people were airlifted to the hospital, with one in critical condition. Other minor injuries were treated by first responders at the scene, city spokesperson Lyle Russell told CNN. Sheila Stone, who has lived across from the local airport for 20 years, told The New York Times she was sitting in her backyard when the plane whizzed past her house at a dangerously low altitude, narrowly missing a large tree before landing in a nearby field. The 57-year-old said she believed one of the craft’s wings may have hit a tree while attempting a landing on the airport’s main runway, causing it to spin out of control. “I’ve never been that scared,” she said. “I have airplanes flying over daily but never that low and close to my house, thinking it’s about to crash in my yard.” Footage of the crash site shows damage to the plane’s tail, which appears to have broken off along with several other parts of the aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.
HBO Max will soon be splitting from CNN after parent company Warner Bros. Discovery announced it will be breaking up into two separate publicly traded companies, one focused around streaming and the other on traditional television broadcasting. “The separation aims to provide each company with greater strategic flexibility and focus,” the company announced Monday in a statement, adding it expects the split to be completed by mid-2026. Under the new plans, the first studio, called Streaming and Studios, will be run by current Warner Bros. CEO David Zazlav, while the second, known as Global Networks, will be helmed by the company’s current CFO, Gunnar Wiedenfels. The move comes as part of a strategy to appease shareholders who wish to invest in HBO Max without exposure to traditional broadcast media. “This evolution isn’t a departure from our strategy—to deploy Max globally, optimize our global networks and return our Studios to industry leadership—it’s about unlocking the full potential of two strong businesses,” Zazlav told staff in a memo. “Each has a distinct focus, a clear mission, and the scale to succeed on its own terms.”
Dua Lipa flaunted a big diamond on her ring finger in photos Monday. The “Levitating” singer shared a series of pictures on Instagram, including some of her and actor boyfriend Callum Turner, and showed off what appeared to be a diamond ring. The caption read: “that’s amoreeee... ♡” The first photo was a blurry snapshot of her and Turner sitting close and hugging each other, and the following photos and selfies revealed the glimmering rock. Lipa first showed off the ring in a New Year’s post in January, sparking engagement rumors with Turner. Since then, she has been seen wearing the ring in a variety of photos on Instagram and on stage during her Radical Optimism tour. She even kept it on over her glove during the couple’s first red carpet appearance at the 2025 Met Gala. Rumors around Lipa and Turner’s relationship began in 2023, when the two were spotted dancing together at Turner’s Masters of Air series premiere that January. Six months later, Lipa hard launched the pair on her Instagram, sharing a photo of them lying on grass at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival.