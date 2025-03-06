U.S. News

Justin Baldoni’s Dad Shades Blake Lively on Instagram

IT ENDS WITH POPS

The supportive dad reposted a video that skewered both Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Kenneal Patterson
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Lively and Baldoni
Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Jose Perez/ Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Kenneal Patterson

Kenneal Patterson

Breaking News Intern

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsMystery Blonde Woman Seated Next to Elon Musk at Trump’s Address Is Identified
Liam Archacki
PoliticsCheryl Hines Issues Husband RFK Jr. a Shocking Ultimatum
Nandika Chatterjee
PoliticsChina Warns It’s Ready for ‘Any Type of War’ With U.S. After Trump Tariffs
Yasmeen Hamadeh
PoliticsDem Rep’s Untimely Death Gives Trump a Boost in the House
Mary Ann Akers
PoliticsWATCH: Tiny Gov Agency Blocks DOGE Goons From Building in Heated Standoff
Liam Archacki