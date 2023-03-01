Justin Bieber Calls Off Remaining Justice World Tour Dates
It appears Justin Bieber has called off the remaining shows on his massive Justice World Tour, with ticket sites listing his remaining stops in the U.S., Europe, and Asia as being canceled. Bieber had already canceled shows in New Zealand and Australia. The artist and his reps did not immediately release a reason for the mass cancelation, but it comes after Bieber announced last year he’s been battling Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome that’s left part of his face paralyzed. Bieber has performed since making the shocking announcement, but said in September “it took a real toll” on him. Bieber fans in London, where he was set to perform last month before he postponed the shows, received an email from events company AXS on Tuesday, saying: “We regret to inform you that the Justin Bieber shows planned to take place at The O2 arena have been cancelled.”