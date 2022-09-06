Justin Bieber Mothballs World Tour to ‘Make My Health the Priority’
TOO LATE NOW TO SAY SORRY?
Justin Bieber has pressed pause on his Justice World Tour once again, months after revealing a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which caused partial facial paralysis. The illness led Bieber, 28, to push back the North American leg of the 130-date tour in June. In a Tuesday Instagram Story, Bieber wrote that he’d been able to return to touring recently, performing six live shows in Europe, “but it took a real toll on me.” Following a concert in Brazil over the weekend, “the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now,” the star wrote. “So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be OK, but I need time to rest and get better.” Bieber had 70 performances left between Brazil and the end of the tour, slated for March 2023. Prior to June, the Justice Tour had been rescheduled three times; twice in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and once in February this year, after Bieber tested positive for the virus.