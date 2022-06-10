Justin Bieber Reveals He Has Rare Virus That’s Paralyzed Half His Face

Read it at People
Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Friday to open up about his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome—a rare disorder that’s paralyzed half his face. The disorder stems from a painful shingles rash on the ear, which struck a nerve and caused the paralysis. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking,” Bieber said in a video. “I can’t smile with this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there is full paralysis in this side of my face.” Bieber postponed three performances this week due to “non-COVID-related illness.” Now, we know why. “My body is telling me I got to slow down,” Bieber said.