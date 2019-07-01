CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
BAD BLOOD
Justin Bieber Slams Taylor Swift for Calling His Manager a Bully
Read it at Variety
Justin Bieber is defending his manager, Scooter Braun, against criticism from Taylor Swift—who took to social media to call Braun a bully. Braun has acquired Big Machine Records, which owns Swift’s catalog through 2017. In a Tumblr post this weekend, Swift said she was “grossed out” by the development. “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” she wrote, citing in part an Instagram post by Bieber that mocked her. Bieber responded Sunday apologizing for the post but making it clear he has Braun’s back. “For you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair,” he wrote.