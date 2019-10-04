CHEAT SHEET
Justin Bieber Tells PETA to ‘Suck It’ After Being Called Out for Buying $35,000 Exotic Cats
Justin Bieber on Friday interrupted his newlywed bliss to rail against PETA via Instagram story after the animal-rights group called him out for recently purchasing two expensive kittens rather than adopting. The cats, named Sushi and Tuna, are Savannah cats—the result of breeding a regular domestic cat with an exotic African serval. The Biebers paid a whopping $35,000 to purchase the felines from an Illinois breeder.
In a statement to People, PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange (awkwardly) said, “Baby, baby, baby nooooooo. Justin Bieber could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter—rather than fueling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is ‘I don’t care.’”
The “Sorry” singer took issue with this accusation, taking to his iPhone to air his grievances. “PETA can suck it,” he wrote concisely over a screenshot of the People article on his Instagram story. In the next slide, he added, “PETA go focus on real problems. Like poaching, and animal brutality. Ur (sic) tripping because I want a specific kind of cat?” Biebs also took advantage of the opportunity to promote Sushi and Tuna’s joint Instagram page, which has 275,000 followers and counting.