Justin Bieber Wants Your Attention—Just Like a Lot of Other Celebrities in Lockdown

To those of us isolated and claustrophobic in 500-square-foot apartments, be grateful: at least we’re not stuck on Justin Bieber’s boat.

As if we weren’t already suffering enough, the singer and his wife Hailey (née Baldwin) have offered viewers an “intimate look” inside their lives while quarantining at home in Toronto. The couple, who married once at a New York courthouse in 2018 and then again on a former plantation in South Carolina, plan to shoot their Facebook Watch series entirely on GoPro cameras.

Episode one of “The Biebers on Watch” revealed one important fact about the young couple: they are Boat People. They took to a lake outside the Canadian capital to sail around in a dingy covered with stickers from Justin’s clothing line. Dressed in an oversized Kith fleece, Hailey looked ready for a tranquil day in the sun.