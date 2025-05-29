Justin Bieber’s Wife Inks $1B Deal as Doc Claims Money Woes
Influencer Hailey Bieber, wife of pop star Justin Bieber, has inked a deal to sell her rhode skincare brand to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion. “One of the things we really like about rhode is just how tight the product assortment is. It’s only 10 products across skincare, color cosmetics and accessories,” said e.l.f. CEO Tarang Amin in a company earnings call on Wednesday, hours after the announcement, CNN reported. Amin hailed the brand’s “powerful engagement model” at Hailey’s helm, which has been supercharged by her six-year marriage to the “Sorry” singer. Founded in 2022, with $212 million in net sales in its last fiscal year, Hailey, 28, will stay on as rhode’s chief creative officer and head of innovation, according to the report. The deal, expected to close later this year, comes on the heels of a TMZ documentary’s claims that Bieber, 31, sold his music catalogue in December 2022 because he was on the verge of “financial collapse,” the New York Post reported. Titled TMZ Investigates: What Happened to Justin Bieber, the doc, available on Hulu, alleges that Bieber was in crushing financial debt after pulling out of his 2022 “Justice” World Tour.