Rising Country Music Star Justin Carter Dies in Accidental Shooting

Rising country music star Justin Carter died in an accidental shooting from a gun that was reportedly being used as a prop for a music video, according to local news station ABC13. He was 35. Carter’s mother, Cindy McClellan, told Fox News her son was filming a music video in Houston, Texas, on Saturday when the gun in his pocket “went off and caught my son in the corner of his eye.” He had reportedly signed a deal with Triple Threat Management recently and was planning to embark on a 10-state tour. “Justin had a potential to, you know, in our eyes, and a lot of people's eyes to be the next Garth Brooks,” Mark Atherton of Triple Threat told ABC13. Triple Threat reportedly plans on distributing the rest of Carter’s music with the proceeds going to his family.