He Cut Off Her Head Because She Wouldn’t Have Sex, Cops Say

Warning: This article contains graphic descriptions of violence.
An Alabama man who decapitated his girlfriend and stabbed her 100 times told police he did it because she didn’t want to have sex. “He had a drink of brandy and then went into his bedroom and was playing guitar,’’ Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon told AL.com. “He decided he wanted to have sex, so he went into her room and propositioned her. “She refused him, and, according to his statement, it frustrated him, and he stabbed her in the chest.” The suspect, Justin Fields, 38, claimed he then passed out, woke up, thought he was having a nightmare, and stabbed Tammy Bailey, 52, another 100 times, police said. Her body was so mutilated, her head was severed and was found by her feet.