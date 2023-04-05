Progressive News Site Founder’s Home Shot Up in Tennessee
TARGETED ATTACK
Justin Kanew, the founder of progressive news site the Tennessee Holler, revealed on Twitter Wednesday that several shots were fired into his house over the weekend. “Someone targeted our home by shooting several bullets into our house while my family was sleeping,” he wrote in his statement, posted to Twitter. Kanew says he’s unsure why his home was attacked, but that the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident. “This violence has no place in a civilized society and we are thankful no one was physically hurt,” he added. Kanew is notably a vocal critic of loosening gun laws, and has been outspoken in his support for gun control legislation following last week’s school shooting in Nashville. He’s also had run-ins with several prominent Tennessee Republicans, with state Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson calling him a “jackass” and a “loser” after Kanew approached him for questioning in February.