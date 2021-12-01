Fourth Student Dies After Shooting Rampage at Michigan High School

A fourth teenager has died from injuries sustained in Tuesday’s horrific shooting rampage at Oxford High School in Michigan, authorities have confirmed.

Justin Shilling, 17, died Wednesday morning at McLaren Oakland Hospital, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said. Sheriff Michael Bouchard preciously identified the other three victims as 16-year-old Tate Myer, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, and 17-year-old Madisyn Baldwin.

A 15-year-old sophomore, who has not been publicly identified because he is a minor, was arrested by an on-site deputy about five minutes after the rampage began at the school located about an hour outside of Detroit.

He was taken into custody without issue and “gave the weapon up,” Oakland County Undersheriff Mike McCabe said on Tuesday.

“He did have the weapon on him at the time. It was a semi-automatic handgun. He fired multiple shots,” McCabe added, noting that the boy’s father purchased the gun just four days ago, on Black Friday.

Footage appeared to show students barricading themselves in a classroom on Tuesday afternoon as the suspected gunman attempted to gain entry by impersonating a sheriff’s deputy. Students then escaped through a window.

Eight other people, including a teacher, were injured in the attack. Among the victims is a 14-year-old boy authorities say is in critical condition after being shot in the head. A 14-year-old girl who sustained gunshot injuries to her neck and chest is also in critical condition.

“She’s currently on a ventilator after surgery, so it’s looking very tough for this young girl,” Bouchard said.