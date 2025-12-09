Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Jennifer Aniston’s Ex, 54, Expecting First Baby With Wife, 31

GROWING UP
Vic Verbalaitis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.09.25 12:14PM EST 
Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 08: Justin Theroux and Nicole Brydon Bloom arrives at the Premiere Of Amazon Prime Video's "Fallout" Season 2 at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic) Steve Granitz/Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

Justin Theroux is expecting a child with his new wife, Nicole Brydon Bloom, a source confirmed to People. Theroux, 54, married The Gilded Age and Paradise actress, 31, in March this year. Theroux was previously married to actress Jennifer Aniston, 56. The two married in 2015, but announced their divorce in 2018. The Leftovers star told Esquire in 2021 that despite their split, he and Aniston have “remained friends.” “Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other,” he said. “I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship.” Theroux proposed to Bloom in Italy last year, while promoting his role in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice at the Venice Film Festival. The newlyweds stepped out together on the red carpet on Monday to promote the Season 2 premiere of Amazon Prime Video’s Fallout series, in which Theroux will star as New Vegas mega mogul Robert House.

Read it at People

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Departing ‘SNL’ Star Lands Big Awards Show Hosting Gig
LIVE FROM LA
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.09.25 12:50PM EST 
Ego Nwodim
Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

Ego Nwodim, who exited Saturday Night Live after seven seasons, is set to host the 2026 Film Independent Spirit Awards. The SNL alum’s debut as an awards show host was announced on Tuesday. “No stage celebrates the incredible work of these visionary artists and independent creators everywhere quite like the Spirit Awards,” Nwodim said in a statement. “I can’t wait to join Film Independent for an afternoon of fun, laughs, and a few surprises.” The February 15 show will mark its 41st celebration of “excellence in independent film and television,” according to the Film Independent’s acting president, Brenda Robinson. After her shocking SNL exit in September, Nwodim said that it was “not the easiest place to work.” The previous two Spirit Awards shows were hosted by another Saturday Night Live star, Aidy Bryant, who was a cast member from 2012 to 2022. Nominations for the upcoming show were announced last week, with the 2025 drama, Peter Hujar’s Day, raking in the most nods at five.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score 70% Off Lovehoney’s Couple’s Advent Calendar, Vibrators, and More During Its Extended Cyber Week Sale
TREAT YO’ SELF
Scouted Staff
Updated 12.08.25 10:16PM EST 
Published 12.03.25 5:16PM EST 
Lovehoney's Couples Advent calendar. It shows 24 days of boxes and different sex toys and accessories like vibrators, cock rings, blindfolds, whips, and lube.
Lovehoney

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As the year winds down, it’s the perfect moment for some well-deserved “me time” or steamy one-on-one moments with someone special. From teasing toys to sultry lingerie, Lovehoney has everything you need to turn your cozy fall nights into a sultry adventure.

Right now, you can save up to 71 percent during the brand’s extended Cyber Week sale. After all, now’s the perfect time to spice things up in the bedroom (or any room) before holiday houseguests begin to trickle in. Check out a few of Lovehoney’s discounted (and top-rated) toys below.

Lovehoney Couple’s Advent Calendar (24 Day)
71% off
See At Lovehoney

Turn your holiday countdown this year into something a little naughtier (and more fun) with Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the class tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar (worth $677, but on sale for just $179 right now). With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.

Peach Toy Rechargeable Clitoral Stimulator
See At Lovehoney

This peach-inspired clitoral stimulator is just as sweet as it looks. Designed by Womanizer, it’s ideal for beginners and made with soft, body-safe silicone. Instead of vibration, this toy uses air pulses to stimulate the clitoris without direct contact.

We-Vibe Sync O
Buy At Lovehoney

Soft and flexible, the We-Vibe Sync O is designed to be worn during penetrative sex, delivering pleasure to both partners. The internal section thrums against the penis and G-spot, while the external piece caresses the clitoris with irresistible vibrations. For extra fun, the toy can be controlled via a companion app for hands-free foreplay.

Lovehoney’s Cyber Week sale won’t last forever, so make sure to stock up while you can and score up to 70 percent off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Plane Slams Down on Busy Florida Highway
CAN'T PARK THERE
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.09.25 12:59PM EST 
WESH 2
Remarkable footage from the scene shows the plane sitting awkwardly over the barrier separating lanes WESH 2

A 57-year-old woman has been hospitalized after a plane crashed into her car during an emergency landing on a Florida highway late Monday. The single-engine Beechcraft 55 touched down on Interstate-95, smashing the hood of her Toyota Camry. The incident, on a busy stretch between Orlando and Cape Canaveral, saw emergency responders rush to the scene, with police still investigating. Fox 35 reports that two people, both 27, were aboard the light aircraft and made it out unhurt. They later told authorities they had been experiencing engine trouble, which had forced them to make an emergency landing. The woman who had the surprise of her life when the plane collided with her car reportedly suffered minor injuries. Remarkable footage from the scene shows the plane sitting awkwardly over the barrier separating lanes. Florida Today reports a separate clip shows the driver saying “God is good,” joking, “Do you know how much I loved my car?” and “Am I the only one who got hit?”

Read it at Fox 35

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Busta Rhymes Lashes Out After He’s Called ‘SNL’ Star’s Name
LOOKALIKES?
Ethan Cotler 

Breaking News Intern

Published 12.09.25 12:21PM EST 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 25: Busta Rhymes is seen during the 2025 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade rehearsals on November 25, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Busta Rhymes, 53, confronted a content creator for calling him another celebrity’s name while posing for a picture. The “Break Ya Neck” rapper was taking pictures with fans at an Art Basel event in Miami on Sunday when a TikToker laughed as he called him former Saturday Night Live star Tracy Morgan’s name in what appeared to be a prank. Rhymes’ smile faded as he shot back, “Wait, what did you say?” and asked him to “turn the cameras down.” The TikToker, who was not named in reports, went red in the face as he tried to respond. The record producer eventually asked him, “I’m taking a picture to show love, and you’re trying to be funny?” The kid tried to deflect blame, claiming he heard others in the crowd call him Tracy Morgan. “I didn’t hear nobody say Tracy,” Rhymes responded. “You the only one who said it.” The legendary rapper then confronted him more harshly. “You don’t play with a grown man, little boy. That’s how people get f--ked up,” he said, adding, “Don’t play stupid.” Despite not appreciating the gag, Rhymes has shown genuine admiration for Morgan in the past—he even attended the comedian’s 2018 premiere of The Last O.G.

@editionbymisha

Dec 07,2025 📍MIAMI | Busta Rhymes almost lost it after someone called him Tracy Morgan 😭📣 cr. @EditionByMisha #BustaRhymes #TracyMorgan #Rapper #Artbasel #Miami

♬ original sound - Editionbymisha
Read it at The Independent

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Save 25% on Bon Charge’s Gift-Ready Beauty and Wellness Bundles
TAKE CHARGE
Scouted Staff
Published 12.05.25 5:44PM EST 
Woman holding a red light face mask from Bon Charge
Bon Charge

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Black Friday sales may be over, but with the holiday season in full swing, there’s still plenty of time to save big on beauty and wellness products. Whether you’re looking to invest in your own wellbeing or give someone you love the gift of longevity, Bon Charge is making it easier than ever with a can’t-miss holiday deal: 25 percent off sitewide from now through the end of the year.

With endorsements from a bevy of celebrities, Bon Charge has become one of the buzziest names in the beauty and wellness space, emerging as a trusted name for science-backed tools from red light therapy masks to infrared sauna blankets. Best of all, the brand offers more than just one-off solutions—it also features curated bundles that package together its most popular products for an even more streamlined, complementary experience that supports holistic wellness. Whether you’re focusing on your face, looking for whole-body results, or are in search of a travel kit to support your busy lifestyle, there’s a bundle that will meet your needs.

Holistic Beauty Bundle
Shop At Bon Charge

Full Body Red Light Therapy Bundle
Shop At Bon Charge

Travel Wellness Bundle
Shop At Bon Charge

Don’t miss out on these big savings—act now to elevate your own routine or share the gift of wellness with someone you love.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Two Long-Lost Props From Iconic Movie Set to Hit Auction
REEL REVEAL
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 12.09.25 12:05PM EST 
Published 12.09.25 12:04PM EST 
Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw
American actor Roy Scheider and British actor Robert Shaw on the set of Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg. (Photo by Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images) Corbis via Getty Images

A pair of long-lost props from the iconic film Jaws is heading to auction—marking their first appearance in public in 50 years. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the items vanished from view for decades before resurfacing just in time for the film’s 50th anniversary. Fans will be able to bid on a screen-matched W.W. Greener Light Harpoon Rifle Mark II—complete with its original case and shark dart—famously wielded by the character Quint (Robert Shaw), as well as an original Fenwick fishing rod paired with a “production-used” Penn Senator 16/0 reel. The rod-and-reel combo carries a pre-sale estimate of $250,000–$500,000, the outlet reported. They’re part of a larger trove of original production materials set to hit the block at Propstore’s Spring Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in March 2026. Registration for the auction begins in February, and live bidding will kick off the following month in Los Angeles.

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
‘Emily in Paris’ Star Released From Custody in Japan After Drug Claims
FREE TO LEAVE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 12.09.25 12:45PM EST 
Jeremy O. Harris at Rimowa SoHo Store Party at 148 Mercer Street, SoHo on October 09, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images)
Jeremy O. Harris in New York, New York. Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

Jeremy O. Harris, the Tony-nominated playwright behind the acclaimed Slave Play, has been released from custody in Japan after being held for three weeks behind bars. The 36-year-old actor and writer was arrested on Nov. 16 after customs officials claimed to have found 760 milligrams of MDMA in his carry-on tote bag, a violation of the country’s strict anti-drug laws, which can carry a jail sentence of up to seven years. Harris was released without charges on Monday, with a representative for the playwright claiming he planned to stay in Japan for the foreseeable future to write and research a new project. Harris is best known for his groundbreaking 2018 drama Slave Play, which received a record 12 Tony Award nominations in 2020. His other credits include co-writing the film “Zola” and roles in series such as HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” and Netflix’s “Emily in Paris.” A spokesperson for the Tomishiro Police Station confirmed the actor’s release but declined to comment.

Read it at Deadline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Trump-Hating Country Music Star Dead at 60
A MAVERICK
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Published 12.09.25 11:22AM EST 
Country music star Raul Malo performs in Austin, Texas.
Singer-songwriter Raul Malo of The Mavericks died at 60 Tuesday. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images) RICK KERN/Getty Images

The Mavericks’ lead singer and co-founder Raul Malo died Tuesday, the band announced. Malo had been fighting stage 4 colon cancer, having announced his diagnosis last year. In September, he said he was also battling leptomeningeal disease, a rare condition in which cancer spreads to the brain and spinal cord. “Over a career of more than three decades entertaining millions around the globe, his towering creative contributions and unrivaled, generational talent created the kind of multicultural American music reaching far beyond America itself,” the band said in a statement. The Mavericks blended rock and country music and took influence from Latin-American tunes. Malo, a Miami native and the son of Cuban immigrants, had been outspoken against the immigration practices of the Trump administration. “The words ‘liberty and justice for all’ have faded into a distant past,” he wrote on social media on the Fourth of July this year. “To some of us those words were deeply personal. My family came here because of those words. I was born here because of those words. I have had an extraordinary life because of those words. And now those words have lost their meaning.”

Read it at The New York Times

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Taliban Arrests Four Over ‘Peaky Blinders’ Cosplay
SHARIA SHELBYS
Will Neal 

Reporter

Updated 12.09.25 11:19AM EST 
Published 12.09.25 11:15AM EST 
061022-peakyblinders1_vo9lw3
Cillian Murphy in Peaky Blinders Season 6. Netflix

Taliban authorities in Afghanistan have detained four young men for dressing up like characters from the popular Peaky Blinders TV show after they were seen wandering around their local township wearing long coats, flat caps, and sharp suits, according to multiple news reports. A spokesman for the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice said the four men, all in their early 20s and based in Herat, were “summoned and advised and released” after being accused of “promoting foreign culture and imitating film actors,” and violating Afghan cultural norms. The Afghan group is known online as the “Jebrael Shelbys,” a nod to the Shelby family characters in Peaky Blinders. The men are understood to have undergone a “rehabilitation program,” CBS News reported. In a video circulated by the ministry, one of the detainees is heard expressing his regret. “I used to publish and spread things that were against Sharia... I was summoned and advised, and from today onward I will no longer engage in such sinful activities.” Videos of them walking together in costume were circulated widely on social media in Afghanistan before their arrests. The arrests reportedly come amid a crackdown by Afghanistan’s repressive Islamic extremist government, seeking to enforce strict dress codes and social rules, which lately also saw two street magicians detained for promoting “witchcraft.”

Read it at CBS News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Get Fuller Lashes and Brows Fast With This Discounted Duo
LASHING OUT
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 12.02.25 1:13PM EST 
Grande Cosmetics sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Grande Cosmetics.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

I’ve always approached so-called “miracle” beauty products with caution—lash and brow growth serum included. While these volumizing serums never struck me as outright gimmicks per se, I remained unconvinced that they could truly deliver the fuller, more voluminous lashes and naturally defined brows they promised. This perception changed when a close friend of mine with impossibly long lashes told me her secret was the GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum.

After hearing how quickly it transformed her lashes, I decided to try it myself. Although I’ve been fortunate to inherit long lashes genetically, they lacked depth and impact without mascara. Within three weeks of consistently using GrandeLASH-MD, I noticed my lashes looked darker and less sparse. By the six-week mark, the effect was striking enough that I *almost* looked as though I had lash extensions.

Grande Cosmetics Lash and Brow Power Pair Set
$141 Value
See At Ulta$51

Given the impact that the brand’s lash serum made, I decided to give its GrandeBrow formula a shot. Like many of us who came of age in the late ’90s and early 2000s, I fell victim to the ultra-thin brow trend and overplucked mine into a sperm-like shape. Unfortunately, the damage lingered well into adulthood. In just four weeks, it revived my sparse, uneven brows to a fuller, bushier state (exactly the look I was going for). I’ve been using both serums consistently for almost five years now, and I’ve never experienced any side effects or irritation.

Whether you’re hoping to take a break from pricey lash extensions or want to correct thinning or overplucked brows, the Grande Cosmetics Lash & Brow Power Pair Set (available exclusively at Ulta) is a worthwhile investment—especially when it’s on sale. The set contains both the clinically-backed GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum and the GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum. For a limited time, score the power couple for just $72 (a $141 value).

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Decadent Drone Feast Bound For Prison Inmates Revealed
HIGH STEAKS
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 12.09.25 10:34AM EST 
South Carolina Department of Corrections haul of contraband.
South Carolina Department of Corrections

A drone carrying steak, crab legs, cigarettes and cannabis was intercepted by prison guards, according to authorities at the Lee Correctional Institution in South Carolina. Images of the contraband were posted by the South Carolina Department of Corrections, and feature two cartons of smokes, a large sealed bag of marijuana and a tin of Old Bay seasoning. “Seems some folks were planning an early holiday Old Bay crab boil and steak dinner along with their marijuana and cigarettes—all dropped by a drone at Lee CI,” the department said. According to the Associated Press, the drone was seized on Sunday morning, before inmates could reach it, although no arrests have been made. Prisons spokesperson Chrysti Shain said, “I’m guessing the inmates who were expecting the package are crabby.” In South Carolina, flying a drone near a prison can land you 30 days in jail, while dropping contraband can earn you up to 10 years inside. It comes after Xavier Martez Delesline, 33, became the second inmate in a week to die at the facility on Wednesday, after he was allegedly assaulted in a common area, WIS10 reports. Officers are treating it as a “suspected homicide.” It comes one day after a fatal assault on inmate Mario Leven Harrison.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Driver With 100 Arrests Kills Grammy-Nominated Musician
FEELING THE BLUES
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 12.09.25 10:32AM EST 
Grammy-Nominated Musician Killed By Drug-Driver With Over 100 Arrests
Grammy-Nominated Musician Killed By Drug-Driver With Over 100 Arrests Facebook

A Grammy-nominated bass player was killed while walking his dog when he was struck by an SUV driven by a woman with at least 100 previous arrests. Roderick “Rory” MacLeod, 70, was declared dead after being hit on Saturday morning in Hopkinton, Rhode Island. His pet survived the crash and ran back to the family home. MacLeod was a longtime member of the band Roomful of Blues, which earned three Grammy nominations in the 1980s when he was its bassist. He was remembered as “upbeat and cheerful” by his former bandmate Doug James, with another band member paying tribute to “a good friend, bandmate, and wonderful spirit who was tragically stolen from us Saturday morning by a reckless driver.” The driver, identified as Sharon Godbut, 41 “left her lane and struck several objects, including two telephone poles and the pedestrian walking his dogs,” police said. She was arrested and found in possession of “numerous illegal narcotics and packaging materials commonly associated with drug distribution.” Police said she had previously been arrested over 100 times, issued 82 court warrants and 40 traffic citations. She was arraigned Tuesday.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now