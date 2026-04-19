Jennifer Aniston’s Ex, 54, Welcomes First Baby With Wife, 32
Justin Theroux is a first-time dad. The 54-year-old actor revealed that he and wife Nicole Brydon Bloom welcomed a son, sharing a low-key Instagram post confirming the baby’s arrival. “He’s here 🕊️ we are so in love,” the joint post read. The announcement lands just over a year after the couple tied the knot in Mexico, capping off a relatively fast-moving relationship that began in 2023 and quickly progressed to engagement, marriage, and now parenthood in just three years. While Theroux has largely kept the relationship out of the spotlight, Bloom’s pregnancy became public late last year as she stepped out at the Fallout Season 2 premiere. The actor was previously married to Jennifer Aniston before the pair split in 2018, but they have remained amicable, with Theroux previously describing their post-divorce dynamic as a close friendship. Aniston later spoke candidly about her own fertility struggles, as well as intense media scrutiny.