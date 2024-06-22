Justin Timberlake Admits He’s ‘Hard to Love’ After ‘Tough Week’

Justin Timberlake has finally opened up about his notorious DUI arrest on Tuesday, telling concertgoers in Chicago on Friday night that he has had a “tough week.”

Timberlake was pulled over on Tuesday night after drinking at the American Hotel in Sag Harbor, New York. Timberlake was allegedly caught stealing a drink from another guest after he got up to go to the bathroom.

Timberlake was pulled over twice that night by the same officer, who reportedly did not know who the star was. Despite telling Officer Michael Arkinson he had only drank “one martini,” Timberlake failed his field sobriety test and his breathalyzer test told a different story.

“His eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath, he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests,” Arkinson’s report on Timberlake’s arrest read.

Timberlake told a packed crowd at the United Center in Chicago on Friday that, “it’s been a tough week,” for him, reassuring fans “but you’re here and I’m here, and nothing can change this moment right now.”

“I know sometimes I’m hard to love–but you keep on loving me, and I love you right back,” Timberlake added.