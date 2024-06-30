Justin Timberlake Cracks Joke About DWI Arrest at Boston Concert
‘JUST KIDDING’
Justin Timberlake seemingly poked fun at his recent run-in with the law at a concert in Boston over the weekend. The pop star inadvertently made headlines earlier this month after he was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated in the Hamptons. The 43-year-old Grammy winner’s one-liner was captured in a video that circulated on social media after the Saturday night show at Boston’s TD Garden, a stop along his Forget Tomorrow World Tour. While addressing his fans in the audience, Timberlake quipped, “So uh, is there anyone here tonight that is driving and... No, I’m just kidding.” He paused for the surge of laughter that rose up in response, then moved swiftly along to asking if there were any newbies in the crowd who were attending their first Timberlake concert. “For all of you that it’s your first time tonight—on a serious note—I hope that you feel the fellowship and the love.”