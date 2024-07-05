Justin Timberlake Has a New Boozy New Gig in Scotland After DWI Arrest
SURE THAT'S WISE?
Less than a month after Justin Timberlake said his driving while intoxicated arrest in the Hamptons, New York, was going to “ruin the tour,” he’s opening a new boozy business in St Andrews, Scotland. The singer is partnering with golf legend and 2017 DWI arrestee Tiger Woods to expand their popular New York City-based sports bar, the high-end T-Squared Social. St Andrews is known as the “home of golf,” and attracts large numbers of tourists drawn to its ancient and exclusive courses. The duo’s announcement comes after Timberlake's June 18 arrest when he failed both a sobriety and a breathalyzer test. He is fighting the charges but acknowledged that he was having a “tough week” at a concert in Chicago days later. According to Billboard, the new swanky bar will be an “experience” filled with a range of “cinema, dining and entertainment,” including bowling, darts, and sports simulators. The duo's new project will start construction in less than three years and the bar is projected to create 40-45 new jobs.