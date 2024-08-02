Justin Timberlake won’t be able to make late-night drives in The Hamptons anytime soon.

The pop star had his driver’s license suspended in New York on Friday during a hearing for his driving while intoxicated arrest, which set the internet ablaze in June.

Timberlake, 43, infamously mumbled during his arrest that it was going to “ruin the tour,” but, in reality, it appears his world tour has been able to continue without a hitch thanks to the availability of virtual hearings.

Timberlake wore a black collared shirt Friday as he attended court via video conference from Antwerp, Belgium, where he’s set to perform on Saturday and Sunday.

The man once deemed the “King of Pop” did not speak in Friday’s hearing. Deadline reported the hearing was “largely procedural” besides Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace officially suspending Timberlake’s driving privilege statewide until his case concludes.

Timberlake’s court appearance came about a month and a half after he failed field sobriety tests and was arrested on suspicion of intoxicated driving early on June 18, a Tuesday morning, in the affluent Hamptons area of Long Island.

The singer claimed he’d drunk only a single martini before he was pulled over in Sag Harbor and pleaded not guilty to the charge, which was brought on, in part, because he refused to blow into a breathalyzer despite allegedly appearing intoxicated.

A criminal complaint for Timberlake said an officer first flagged Timberlake’s driving after he drove through a stop sign and failed to stay on the right side of the road in his Florida-registered BMW.

Once Timberlake was pulled over, police wrote in a complaint that he showed multiple signs of intoxication.

“The defendant was operating said vehicle in an intoxicated condition in that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage was emanating from his breath,” the complaint said, “he was unable to divide attention, he had slowed speech, he was unsteady afoot, and he performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests.”

JT’s next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9 and is labeled as a “lawyer conference,” meaning Timberlake won’t be required to attend.