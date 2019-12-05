Justin Timberlake: I Had Judgment ‘Lapse’ With My Co-Star
Justin Timberlake broke his silence late Wednesday amid an uproar over photos of him holding hands with his co-star, saying he displayed a “strong lapse in judgement” and apologizing to his wife—actress Jessica Biel. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement—but let me be clear—nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better,” Timberlake wrote in a statement that was posted on Instagram. “This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best father and husband I can be. This was not that.” In late November, Timberlake was pictured holding hands with Alisha Wainwright—who is currently filming a movie called Palmer with the singer. According to The Sun, Wainwright was first seen touching Timberlake's knee before he took her hand while they were sitting on a balcony in New Orleans.