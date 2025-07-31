Justin Timberlake Reveals ‘Relentlessly Debilitating’ Health Issue

Justin Timberlake has revealed on Thursday that he been diagnosed with Lyme disease.

Timberlake took to Instagram to reflect on the end of his marathon Forget Tomorrow world tour, which concluded with a sold-out show in Istanbul on Wednesday.

While he described the experience as “fun, emotional, [and] gratifying,” he also finally disclosed to fans the source of the physical issues he encountered during the trek.

“I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me,” the pop star wrote.

“I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease—which I don’t say so you feel bad for me—but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes.”

He went on to describe the disease, which is a bacterial infection typically transmitted through a tick bite, as “relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.”

Justin Timberlake and wife Jessica Biel. Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Most people recover completely when treated with a four-week course of oral antibiotics, however others sometimes suffer prolonged symptoms of fatigue, body aches, or difficulty thinking for more than a year.

Timberlake’s tour—which spanned four continents and more than 95 countries—was praised by critics who noted his “ability to connect with fans on a deep, personal level” and his “eye-popping showmanship.” It came on the heels of his sixth studio album, Everything I Thought It Was, which was released in March 2024.

However, fans at times also noticed that JT did not seem to be at his physical peak, with some shows that featured uninspired audience sing-alongs and late entrances to the stage.

Perhaps alluding to fans’ critiques, Timberlake ended his post by explaining that he wanted to be “more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted.”

Last year, Timberlake pleaded guilty to impaired driving after being pulled over in in Sag Harbor, New York and refusing a breathalyzer.

He was ordered to pay a maximum fine of $500, complete 25-40 hours of community service, and make a public service announcement, likely to raise awareness around drunk driving. His New York license was also suspended.

Now that the tour is finally over, the singer will hopefully have some time to fully recover and return to form as the dynamic entertainer who’s earned 10 Grammy nods.