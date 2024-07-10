Justin Timberlake Slashes Concert Tix to Bargain Bin Prices
OUCH
Justin Timberlake has marked down ticket prices to as low as $9 at his upcoming show in Kentucky following his DUI arrest in New York. The star, who is on his ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour,’ was originally selling tickets for $100, but following his arrest, has had to drop prices, according to The Sun. Further complicating things for Timberlake’s world tour is his July 26 court date, the same day he is supposed to perform at the TAURON Arena in Krakow, Poland. Hopefully, there will be a New York court annex nearby. “Justin’s friends want him to take another extended break from music to focus on his health and wellbeing,” a source close to the situation who spoke to The Sun said. The source added that JT is reportedly under “intense pressure to compete with touring juggernauts like Beyonce and Taylor Swift—and his tour has barely sold in comparison.” Timberlake has already had to cancel one tour date in Columbia, South Carolina, where he was supposed to play on June 8. However, the cancelation was announced on May 8, long before his arrest.